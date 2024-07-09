Graypoint LLC Raises Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,086,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,512,000 after acquiring an additional 253,771 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 86,813 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,496,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,133,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,264,000.

NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $104.68. 13,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,078. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

