Graypoint LLC Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

ALGN traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $248.26. 63,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.22. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

