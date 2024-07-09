Graypoint LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 861,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $61.38. 1,065,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

