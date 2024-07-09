Graypoint LLC Sells 1,776 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.18. The company had a trading volume of 933,328 shares. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.