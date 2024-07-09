Graypoint LLC Sells 473 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth $763,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,007 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average of $113.39. The company has a market capitalization of $672.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.