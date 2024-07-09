Graypoint LLC Sells 6,985 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MEAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.09. 73,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.