Graypoint LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,099 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EW traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.04. 162,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

