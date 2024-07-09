Graypoint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Prologis by 21.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $114.30. The stock had a trading volume of 138,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,060. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.94. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.