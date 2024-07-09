Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.35

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as high as $8.48. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 196,547 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $552.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.