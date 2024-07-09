Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.27

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.27 and traded as high as $53.61. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $53.55, with a volume of 15,748 shares.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $624.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. Analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

