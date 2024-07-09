Green Plains Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,774 call options on the company. This is an increase of 919% compared to the average volume of 763 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Fund LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Green Plains by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

