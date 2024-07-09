Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $234,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $234,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,013. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

