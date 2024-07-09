Grimes & Company Inc. Has $76.48 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,608 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 7.2% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,042,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Melius Research upped their price objective on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $227.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.41. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $227.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

