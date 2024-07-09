Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $14,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $300.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $5.597 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

