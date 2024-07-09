Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

GGAL opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

