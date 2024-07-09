GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 991 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 862,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,101,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,058,842,000 after acquiring an additional 481,376 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,558,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,024,679,000 after acquiring an additional 813,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,638,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,781,200,000 after acquiring an additional 97,603 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

GOOG opened at $192.38 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $192.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.40 and a 200-day moving average of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

