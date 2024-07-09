GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $438.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

