GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.8% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 139,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,096,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $559.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $559.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $535.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

