Guardian Capital Group Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$39.41 and a 52-week high of C$52.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$62.50 million for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 38.72% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 1.9313682 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

