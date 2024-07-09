Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$44.00 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$39.15 and a 12 month high of C$52.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$985.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.09.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

