Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Position Lessened by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Haleon were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Haleon by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,475 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 175,082 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 559.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 131,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE HLN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 319,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

