Hancock Whitney (HWC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

