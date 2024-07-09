Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

