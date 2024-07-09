Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,744 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,660,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.82.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. 44,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,428. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $33.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

