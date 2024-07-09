Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.83

Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 26586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HROW. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Harrow from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Harrow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,815,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,035,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 61,115 shares of company stock worth $630,411. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harrow by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Harrow by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harrow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Harrow by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Harrow by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

