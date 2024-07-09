HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of HashiCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of HashiCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.17.

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,510,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,725,202. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

