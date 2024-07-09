Haverford Trust Co Acquires 1,600 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 21,800.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 76.4% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. 264,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

