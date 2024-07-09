Haverford Trust Co Acquires New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EOG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,361. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.