Haverford Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,333 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE KKR traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $104.51. The stock had a trading volume of 87,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

