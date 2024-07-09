Haverford Trust Co Acquires Shares of 4,902 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.