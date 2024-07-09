Haverford Trust Co Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.56. 308,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,176,574. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.