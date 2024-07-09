Haverford Trust Co Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 18,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 88,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

FI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.13. 73,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,879. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.