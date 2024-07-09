Haverford Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,115 iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IETC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 619,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.26. 10,174 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.