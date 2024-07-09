Haverford Trust Co Buys Shares of 671 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 671 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $315,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $925,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $241.55. 18,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

