Haverford Trust Co Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.30. 6,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.34 and its 200-day moving average is $226.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

