Haverford Trust Co Has $316,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.80. The company had a trading volume of 416,936 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

