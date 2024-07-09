Haverford Trust Co Has $351,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $415.48. 16,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.57 and a 12 month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

