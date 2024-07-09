Haverford Trust Co Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 58,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the period.

IDV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,521 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

