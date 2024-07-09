Haverford Trust Co Has $467,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 157,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,411. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.