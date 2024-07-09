Haverford Trust Co Has $479,000 Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Haverford Trust Co cut its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. 13,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,067. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

