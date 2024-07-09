Haverford Trust Co Invests $176,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,047 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after buying an additional 1,046,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,913,000 after acquiring an additional 941,193 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,001,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,105,000 after purchasing an additional 692,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.68. 221,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,492. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

