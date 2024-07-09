Haverford Trust Co Invests $196,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,669,000 after purchasing an additional 625,128 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,502,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after buying an additional 130,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,034,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 277,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,067,000 after purchasing an additional 106,098 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. 94,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,727. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

