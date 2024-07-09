Haverford Trust Co Invests $320,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.35 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 186,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,701. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

