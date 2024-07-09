Haverford Trust Co Invests $358,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,292,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,196,000 after buying an additional 91,710 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 42.2% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.75. The company had a trading volume of 472,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.50. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.