Haverford Trust Co Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $204,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 52,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. 1,681,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,045,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

