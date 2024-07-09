Haverford Trust Co Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE COR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $223.46. 146,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $246.75.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.10.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

