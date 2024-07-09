Haverford Trust Co Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,631,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $108,747,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $90,216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,430,000 after acquiring an additional 237,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nucor by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 660,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,956,000 after acquiring an additional 93,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Stock Up 0.2 %
NUE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.75. 133,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,018. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.06.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
