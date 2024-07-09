Haverford Trust Co Purchases 102 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.44. 137,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average is $120.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

