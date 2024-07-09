Haverford Trust Co Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,581,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 793,976 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 354,491 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $114.78. 274,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,094. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average is $108.06. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $115.01.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

