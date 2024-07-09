Haverford Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.68. 15,180,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,347,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.94 and a 200-day moving average of $190.84. The company has a market cap of $818.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.71.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

